Edapaddi Palaniswami discusses Tamil Nadu projects with union ministers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami Tuesday held a series of meetings with union ministers and discussed various state-specific projects. In his maiden meetings with the union ministers after taking charge as Chief Minister, Palaniswami sought solutions to various projects that have been stalled, besides other new projects.

He discussed second phase of Metro, slum development and other welfare programmes with Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

“Second phase of Metro, housing, people affected by floods in 2015, slum development and issues related to Smart and AMRUT cities were some of the requests that were made before me,” Venkaiah Naidu told reporters here.

Palaniswami also met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and held talks on Port-Maduravoyal project, Madurai Inner Ring Road and four-lane ECR project.

“Apart from other issues we have requested the ministry to undertake around 700 kilometres of the state roads under National Highways department,” said Palaniswami.

“Union and State government would jointly take up Maduravoyal Scheme and start the works as soon as possible,” he added.

MoS Pon Radhakrishnan who was present in the meeting at Transport Bhawan said, “Issues regarding fishermen were discussed and steps will be taken by the central government to solve them.”

“With the State government’s cooperation Enayam Port Project works would be hastened to help fishermen export from Tamil Nadu and stop the present practice of exporting from Kochi. Meetings will be held for the purpose. DPR will be prepared in the first phase,” he said.

Later in a meeting with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Chief Minister underscored the issue of NEET and asked for ratification for state government legislation exempting Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET.

Palaniswami is on a two-day visit in the national capital.

He had yesterday met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded for immediate release of relief funds for the drought-hit state and for the damage caused by the cyclone Vardah.