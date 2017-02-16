ED arrests controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s close aide in money laundering probe case

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate arrested a close aide of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Thursday in connection with money laundering probe case against Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). Aamir Gazdar was arrested by the ED today. The agency had registered a case of money laundering against Naik and his organisation IRF. Meanwhile, an NIA probe found that Naik’s organisation had granted scholarship to a Rajasthan youth named Abu Anas, who allegedly joined the Islamic State (IS) later and attempted to go to Syria. The agency is investigating if he used the scholarship money.

The NIA had claimed that the IRF provided scholarships amounting to Rs 80,000 to Anas, a resident of Tonk in Rajasthan, in October 2015. He was arrested by the NIA in January this year and has been chargesheeted since. Meanwhile, the Centre defended in the Delhi High Court its decision to ban controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) saying the order was made after “application of mind” as there was apprehension that youths could be “radicalised” to join terror groups. The government told Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who reserved the verdict on IRF’s plea challenging the order to immediately ban the organisation, that it has enough material in its possession to take action against IRF.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, also produced before the court the files and materials available with the government on the basis of which the decision was made. The ASG handed over these documents to the court and requested Justice Sachdeva to “have a look at the materials and notings on the basis of which such a decision was taken”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd