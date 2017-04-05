ED used report of RSS-linked officer against me: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of using the assessment report of an officer with “RSS-background” to create “false and baseless” dossiers to frame him. He hit out a day after ED attached the Rs 27-crore Delhi farmhouse of his son Vikramaditya Singh.

“An officer with RSS background, Vinod Sharma (Deputy Director of Income Tax, Faridabad), was used without jurisdiction to create false, baseless and fictitious survey reports and dossiers under instructions from the I-T Department, Chandigarh, with malafide intent to help create false cases using ED and CBI,” he said in a statement.

Virbhadra accused the ED of concealing facts and giving out a “concocted” value of the assets seized by it just to “sensationalise” the matter. He alleged that the Centre was using its full might to harass and destabilise a duly elected government and the ED and CBI were being misused to probe “bogus” charges against him, even though nothing incriminating had been found so far.

Defending the farmhouse purchase, the CM said that it was bought for Rs 1.20 crore by M/s Mapple Destinations and Dream build Pvt Ltd, promoted by his son Vikramaditya. Virbhadra said he gave Rs 90 lakh to his son from his personal account through proper banking channels, adding that for the the remaining funds the family also took “friendly loans” of Rs 5.9 crore from the CM’s associate V Chandersekhar. He said the amount had been paid back with interest. He said while the property was purchased for Rs 1.20 crore, the ED gave its value at Rs 27 crore.

He claimed that an “officer, Ajay Singh, whose wife is a BJP MLA from UP, was assigned the duty of assessing Maple as Assistant Commissioner of I-T, New Delhi, who instead of assessing the revenue, made malafide conclusions that the property was worth Rs 27 crore”.

