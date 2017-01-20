ED summons Zakir Naik under PMLA

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (File photo) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued summons to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency had on Thursday registered the case against Naik and his organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Meanwhile, ED’s Mumbai zonal office has registered an ECIR, which is equivalent to an FIR, against Naik and others after taking cognizance of a case registered by NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against them, sources said. It had already scanned some banking transaction documents and other details against Naik and IRF.

NIA had in November last year registered a case against Naik and others under anti-terror law for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, has found role of 23 entities including individuals and corporates linked to the preacher, NIA sources said on Thursday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd