ED summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Yasin Malik in FEMA case

The ED has summoned Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik in connection with its probe against them in two separate FEMA cases. While Malik has been asked to appear before the central probe agency in state capital Srinagar on March 28, Geelani has been summoned on April 2. Officials said Geelani is required to be questioned by its sleuths with regard to a 2002 case when the Income Tax department had recovered USD 10,000 from a house in Hyderpora area Srinagar belonging to Geelani.

They said Geelani’s statement would be recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once he deposes.

The FEMA case pertaining to Malik is based on a 2001 FIR of local police where they seized $ 0.1 million from a person identified as M A Dar and his wife.

Dar had reportedly told the police that he was handed over the money by a person in Nepal to be further handed over to Malik. Malik was arrested in this case by the police but was later let off on bail.

They said the agency has booked two separate FEMA cases in these instances and the probe has been delayed as a number of papers were destroyed during the 2014 floods in the valley. Some other accused in these cases have also been summoned, they said.

