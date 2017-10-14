ED summons Mukul Roy, 3 Trinamool Congress leaders in Narada sting case

We want to compare the video of the footage and the actual spots where these leaders allegedly met Samuel,”said an official. We want to compare the video of the footage and the actual spots where these leaders allegedly met Samuel,”said an official.

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has summoned former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy and three party leaders for questioning later this month in connection to the Narada sting case. Sources said these leaders are MPs Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee.

In the sting operation conducted in 2014, 12 Trinamool leaders were allegedly seen accepting money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, who was posing as a businessman, in lieu of favours. The video was made public in 2016, before the state Assembly polls. While the leaders, who included ministers, MLAs and MPs, were booked by the CBI, the ED is probing the money trail in the case.

A four-member CBI team, meanwhile, on Friday visited Mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s office at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in connection to the case. Sources in the CBI said Samuel had met Chatterjee in his office in 2014 and offered him money.

In the sting video shot by Samuel, Chatterjee was seen accepting the cash. However, when questioned earlier, Chatterjee had denied accepting money from Samuel. “The team visited a chamber inside the mayor’s office where the deal was struck… Samuel had allegedly met Sovan twice in his cabin,” said a source.

On Tuesday, a CBI team had visited a hotel in central Kolkata, where Samuel allegedly had met Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed. The team had also visited late Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed’s office in Park Circus. Earlier, the officials had visited former minister Madan Mitra’s house, Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s office in Haldia and a place in Hooghly where MP Aparupa Poddar had met Samuel.

“We want to compare the video of the footage and the actual spots where these leaders allegedly met Samuel. None of these visits by CBI teams are raids. We have been interrogating whoever we wanted to,” said a senior CBI official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App