ED summons Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti in money laundering case

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2017 4:21 pm
misa bharti, misa bharti ed, misa bharti pmla, misa bharti money laundering case, Shailesh Kumar, india news MP Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, (File photo)
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Rajya Sabha MP and daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This comes two days after the ED raided three premises in Delhi belonging to Misa and her husband.

Earlier on Saturday, the ED officials raided the three farmhouses located in high-class localities of Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms. During the searches, the agency said, “incriminating” documents, electronic devices, including phones, were seized.

The farmhouses are believed to be owned by Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar, and their company M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited. Two more properties allegedly belonging to the couple have been identified by ED officials and may be searched soon, as rspources told The Indian Express.

The searches were conducted by the ED in connection with its probe into alleged laundering of over Rs 8,000 crore by two market entry operators, identified as Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain, through a maze of shell companies. Both were arrested in March.

  1. B
    bmniac
    Jul 10, 2017 at 3:58 pm
    What a rotten family fattening on the money of the poor! The family belongs to jail not the corridors of power!
    Reply
  2. L
    l s
    Jul 10, 2017 at 3:52 pm
    Keep tihar jail ( full ) ready for this family. For a minimum period of 30 years each.
    Reply
