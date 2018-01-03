ED summons Karti Chidambaram in case on FIPB clearance

Karti Chidambaram (File photo) Karti Chidambaram (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti for questioning in connection with its money-laundering probe into the FIPB clearance given to INX Media. The agency has also summoned senior journalist Vir Sanghvi as a witness in the case. Sanghvi was the CEO of INX Media for about nine months when the company launched its channels in 2007.

Sources said the summons sent to Karti asked him to present himself before the investigating officer of the case on January 11. In case Karti appears, the agency will record his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sanghvi, sources said, has been asked to appear before the ED next week, two days before Karti’s date with the ED. When contacted, Sanghvi said, “I have not seen the summons. But I assume it is reasonable to call me as witness given that I was an employee of INX Media.”

The ED case is based on a CBI FIR which alleged that a company associated with Karti received consultancy payments after INX Media got Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance for FDI inflow when his father was finance minister.

