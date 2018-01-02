ED summons Karti Chidambaram on Jan 11 in money laundering case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in the ongoing money laundering probe in the INX media case, PTI reported. He is scheduled to appear before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on January 11 to record his statement.

The law enforcement agency had registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Karti and others in May this year. It had lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the accused named in the CBI complaint which included Karti Chidambaram, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

Karti is facing a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Earlier, on November 20, the Supreme Court had allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK from December 1 to 10 as he had sought permission to visit Cambridge to admit his daughter in the university and attend a seminar, and visit London to attend the meeting of a tennis body of which he was an office-bearer. The apex court had, however, imposed conditions on Karti for his visit abroad, asking him to furnish an undertaking that he will return as directed.

