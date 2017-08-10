ED searches in Srinagar in terror funding hawala case

Officials privy to the operations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the agency is conducting searches against one Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and at least three premises connected to him. Officials privy to the operations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the agency is conducting searches against one Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and at least three premises connected to him.

The ED today conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital here in connection with an alleged terror funding and hawala case involving over Rs 20 crore funds.

Officials privy to the operations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the agency is conducting searches against one Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and at least three premises connected to him.

They said Sheikh’s house in Ahmad Nagar and a firm identified as Al Khuddam Tours and Travels in Srinagar town are being searched.

The central agency has roped in the state police for conducting the searches, they said.

The ED is probing the case under sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and it pertains to an alleged export outstanding of the firm to the tune of over Rs 20 crore for a period of 2014-15 and some other block periods.

The ED suspects the case to be of terror funding through hawala dealing and other illegal transactions, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App