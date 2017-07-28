ED registers money laundering case against Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Yadav was booked hours after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister. Lalu Yadav was booked hours after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly amassing wealth through corrupt means.

The case, which pertains to Lalu’s tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, was registered Wednesday and is based on a CBI FIR lodged against the three along with a former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official and two private individuals.

The CBI has alleged that Lalu allegedly favoured a company in granting contract for maintenance of two railway-owned hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. Rabri and Tejashwi were allegedly given prime property in Patna at throwaway prices as a quid pro quo.

ED sources said the agency will ascertain proceeds of crime generated in the case and attach properties belonging to the accused that may have been purchased with it. The land allegedly sold to Lalu’s family, where Bihar’s biggest mall is coming up, could be the first casualty. “The land could be attached first as it straight away appears to have been purchased with proceeds of crime,” an ED official said.

He said the agency will question the accused and ascertain how much money each had earned. “This would include profits the two private individuals made after bagging the IRCTC hotel maintenance deal,” the official said. Sources said that source of funds for the land purchase needs to be ascertained.

