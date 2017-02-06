ED registers case, to probe Rs 3,700 crore Noida ponzi scam

Anubhav Mittal Anubhav Mittal

The Directorate of Enforcement Lucknow Zonal Office on Sunday conducted searches at five different places across the state after registering a case to probe the alleged Rs 3,700 crore ponzi scam in Noida.

The directorate registered a case of money laundering based on the FIR registered by UP Special Task Force (STF) in the scam — where a group of persons and companies were allegedly found to be involved in cheating 6.5 lakh investors to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore in the name of promotion through likes on the URLs sent by them. The STF had arrested Anubhav Mittal, who was allegedly running the scam, and two of his associates. On Sunday, the agency conducted searches at five places in Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The Directorate will also coordinate with the I-T Authority as well as Special Task Force officials, stated a press-release.