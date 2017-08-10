Hasan Ali money laundering case: ED conducts searches in Mumbai

Hasan Ali Khan (File) Hasan Ali Khan (File)

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in at least four locations in Mumbai connected to businessman Hasan Ali Khan on Thursday as part of its investigation into a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported. The Pune-based stud farm owner was booked under criminal charges of money laundering in 2011, which the agency is probing.

According to officials, the agency began searching premises in connection with the 62-year-old this morning under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They had raided his premises last year as well.

Early this year, the CBI had also registered a case against Khan on charges of alleged criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Khan, who was once known as the biggest money launderer in the country, is also accused of having links with Saudi Arabian businessman and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

(With inputs from agencies)

