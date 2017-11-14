ED questions Tejashwi Yadav in alleged money laundering case

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (PTI/Files) Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (PTI/Files)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday questioned former Bihar deputy CM and son of Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, in an alleged money laundering case, involving award of railway contracts to a private company when his father was Railways Minister under UPA.

Sources said Tejashwi arrived at ED headquarters around 11 am and was questioned till evening. The agency recorded his statement with regard to a company controlled by him. The company had allegedly received land as a quid pro quo in the deal.

This is the second time Tejashwi is being questioned by the central probe agency in this case. He was last questioned by the agency on October 10 and was grilled for over nine hours. Since then, Tejashwi has skipped four appearances and has appeared on Monday as part of a fresh summon, they said.

