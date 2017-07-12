ED questions Misa Bharti in money laundering case

ED sources said Bharti was asked about her role in the company that she owns with her husband Shailesh Kumar and her connections with a CA arrested earlier. ED sources said Bharti was asked about her role in the company that she owns with her husband Shailesh Kumar and her connections with a CA arrested earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday questioned Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving movement of over Rs 8,000 crore. Sources said Bharti arrived at the ED’s zonal office at 11 am and was allowed to leave after eight hours of questioning.

ED is probing dealings of Misa Bharti’s company Mishail Packers and Printers Ltd with two market entry operators suspected to have moved money on her behalf. This money, ED suspects, was used to buy properties in Delhi.

ED sources said Bharti was asked about her role in the company that she owns with her husband Shailesh Kumar and her connections with a CA arrested earlier. Sources said Bharti feigned ignorance about a lot of financial deals and insisted that the company was largely managed by her husband Shailesh.

