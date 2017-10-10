ED questions Madan Mitra on Narada sting, Saradha scam

Madan Mitra (File) Madan Mitra (File)

Former Minister Madan Mitra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in the Narada sting and Saradha chit fund scam. While leaving ED office after questioning, Mitra told mediapersons: “I have answered all questions. I am ready to cooperate whenever asked. I have told them everything inside.”

Sources in ED said Mitra refused to recognise Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, who, while posing as a businessman, had allegedly paid money to 12 TMC leaders in lieu of favours in 2014. “Though Mitra did not deny accepting the money, he said accepting money as donation is normal, and he didn’t remember the specific meeting with Samuel,” said a source, adding Mitra was simultaneously quizzed about his alleged role in Saradha scam. Mitra’s bank details are likely to be examined, said sources.

Mitra was arrested in December 2014 for his alleged role in the Saradha scam and released on bail in September, last year. Along with 11 TMC leaders, Mitra has also been named in the CBI FIR into the Narada sting case. Meanwhile, a six-member CBI team visited Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s office in Haldia on Monday “to verify facts related to the Narada case”. Also named in the Narada sting FIR, sources said Adhikari’s office was not raided. “Samuel and Adhikari’s meeting had taken place at the Haldia office. A CBI team visited the office for some clarification,” said a source.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App