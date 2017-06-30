ED notice to Syed Ali Shah Geelani over foreign currency

The income tax department had allegedly recovered USD 10,000 from Geelani’s residence. (File photo) The income tax department had allegedly recovered USD 10,000 from Geelani’s residence. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show-cause notice to Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani for alleged illegal possession of foreign currency. The income tax department had allegedly recovered USD 10,000 from Geelani’s residence.

The ED said Geelani had earlier ignored summons to appear before it under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Geelani’s lawyer instead submitted a written reply and denied recovery of foreign currency from his residence. Later, his chartered accountant submitted appeal documents, confirming the recovery and seizure.

An ED spokesperson said that Geelani failed to furnish any legitimate source for its acquisition and possession, thus making himself liable for action under FEMA.

An ED statement said the fresh notice requires Geelani to appear before an adjudicating officer under FEMA within 30 days to explain why the recovered currency should not be confiscated and penalty imposed on him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App