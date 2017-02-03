ED moves SC against special court’s order discharging Marans in Aircel-Maxis case, hearing on Feb 8

Dayanidhi Maran (left) and Kalanithi Maran Dayanidhi Maran (left) and Kalanithi Maran

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court against a special court’s order discharging former telecom minister Dayanithi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and two firms of charges of corruption and money laundering in the Aircel-Maxis case, ANI reported. The agency urged the apex court not to order the release of the properties attached in the case. The court will take up the case on February 8.

WATCH VIDEO | Aircel-Maxis Case: ED Moves Supreme Court Against Marans Acquittal By Special Court

The court had given the clean chit Thursday to the Maran brothers stating that the entire case on the deal was based on ‘misreading of official files.’ The court also gave a clean chit to Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd and South Asia Entertainment Holdings Limited, Mauritius.

Discharging the Maran brothers, Special Judge O P Saini had said “legally admissible evidence” was “wholly lacking” in the probe that was conducted. The CBI had alleged that the Marans received a bribe of Rs 742 crore for “coercing” C Sivasankaran to sell his telecom company Aircel to Malaysia-based Maxis. In the money laundering case probed by the ED, it was alleged that Rs 742.58 crore was paid for Dayanidhi by two Mauritius-based companies through Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd and South Asia FM Ltd, both companies owned and controlled by Kalanithi.

