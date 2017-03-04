ED may soon book former CBI chief, meat exporter under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

The ED may soon register a criminal complaint under anti-money laundering laws against former CBI Director Amar Pratap Singh and controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others, based on a recent CBI FIR. Officials said the agency would register a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a CBI or police FIR, and would probe the alleged ‘proceeds of crime’ that could have been generated in this case by way of favouring of certain private parties and businessmen by government officials.

The agency had already booked Qureshi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2015 as part of its first ECIR in this case. This case was registered by it after taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge sheet against him.

They added that as part of the fresh complaint, that could be registered in the next few days, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would also look to attach assets of Singh, Qureshi and others, under PMLA.

The CBI had booked it’s former chief Singh, Qureshi, his employee Aditya Sharma, owner of Trimax group of companies Pradeep Koneru and other unknown persons last month on charges of alleged illegal favours being exchanged government officials and businessman and other private players.

It is understood that the ED wants to expand its probe against all those who have been in touch with those named in the CBI FIR.

Incidentally, the CBI FIR was lodged on a complaint from the ED itself.

The complaint was forwarded by ED Director Karnal Singh, who had alleged that in the course of investigation in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case against AMQ Group of companies owned by Qureshi, it transpired that the businessman was acting as a middleman for some public servants.

In a first, the CBI had also carried out searches at the residence of a former chief (Singh) and others after it named them in the FIR.

A P Singh, a 1974-batch IPS officer, headed the CBI between November 2010 and November, 2012.