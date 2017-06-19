ED likely to probe money laundering angle

It is learnt that in the investigation of Inspector Inderjit’s cases, several benami properties have come to light which were made in different cities of Punjab and even Himachal Pradesh. It is learnt that in the investigation of Inspector Inderjit’s cases, several benami properties have come to light which were made in different cities of Punjab and even Himachal Pradesh.

FOLLOWING THE arrest of the Punjab Police cops including the Inspector Inderjit Singh and the seizure of drugs and firearms from his residence by STF, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been keeping an eye on the developments in the case and may initiate a probe soon owing to the involvement of the huge amount of money in

drug trade.

ED sources said that though they have yet to take a final call on it but are also gathering all the details of their own. “Also, the summoning of senior police officer SSP Moga Rajjeet Singh in this case by STF is also indicating that there could be much more to be unfolded in this drug racket case,” said source with the ED.

Police sources said the involvement of big financial transaction in the form of ‘Hawala’ and other mode of money transactions were likely. The STF has questioned a Phagwara-based money changer in connection with the case. ED sources said a case of Money Laundering can be registered by ED in this case.

As STF has started collecting the details of the recovery of drug consignments from the police stations where Inderjit was posted over the past decade.

