ED files supplementary chargesheet in Agusta chopper deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case. The agency filed the chargesheet against the director of two Dubai-based companies accused of having moved bribe money in the Rs 3,600-crore deal. The chargesheet names Shivani Saxena, the director of M/s UHY Saxena and M/s Matrix Holdings, apart from both the companies as accused. Saxena was arrested by the ED on July 17 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has alleged that Shivani and her husband Rajeev are partners and directors in the two companies through which “proceeds of the crime were routed” and used for buying immovable properties and shares. The two firms received the money in their respective Dubai bank accounts from a Mauritius-based company, Interstellar Technologies Ltd, the agency said.

“Money was moved through IDS Tunisia to Intersteller Technologies and further to the companies owned by the Saxenas. These companies then diverted the funds to purchase immovable properties abroad and to purchase shares in foreign companies. We have attached evidence of these transactions with the chargesheet and further probe is on,” a senior ED official said.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar, who listed the matter for September 19 for further hearing.

The ED had registered a PMLA case on the AgustaWestland deal in 2014 and named as accused 21 people, including former Indian Air Force chief S P Tyagi.

The ED in June last year filed the first supplementary chargesheet against British national Christian Michel James, Delhi-based Media Exim Pvt Ltd and its director R K Nanda and former director J B Subramaniyam. The first chargesheet was filed in the case in November 2014 against businessman Gautam Khaitan, his wife Ritu, Chandigarh-based firm Aeromatrix and two alleged Italian middlemen Guido Ralph Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. The chargesheet disclosed that they managed to make inroads into the IAF to influence and subvert the stand of the air force regarding reducing the service ceiling of helicopters from 6,000 metres to 4,500 metres in 2005 after which AgustaWestland became eligible to supply a dozen helicopters for VVIP flying

duties.

