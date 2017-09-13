ED files supplementary charge sheet in VVIP chopper scam

Only in Express
In the supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar, the ED named Shivani Saxena as an "active" director of Dubai-based M/S UHY Saxena and M/S Matrix Holdings

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 13, 2017 7:19 pm
In the supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar, the ED named Shivani Saxena as an "active" director of Dubai-based M/S UHY Saxena and M/S Matrix Holdings
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday chargesheeted a woman director of two Dubai-based firms and the companies in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers money laundering case. In the supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar, the ED named Shivani Saxena as an “active” director of Dubai-based M/S UHY Saxena and M/S Matrix Holdings.

Both the companies have also been chargesheeted by the agency in the charge sheet under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore paid by the firm for securing the deal.

