ED files complaint against Zakir Naik ‘aide’

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint Saturday against Aamir Gazdar, an alleged close aide of televangelist Zakir Naik, before a special court.

An ED official said that apart from Gazdar, the chargesheet also names Naik — as an absconding accused — and Harmony Media Pvt Ltd. The complaint — the equivalent of a chargesheet — has been filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, two days after the special court issued a non-bailable warrant against Naik, who is believed to be in the United Arab Emirates.

Gazdar was arrested on February 16 with the ED claiming his involvement in “all the illegalities” at Naik’s behest and instructions. The primary allegation by the ED in the case revealed that Naik allegedly established dummy companies in India and abroad to camouflage the diversion of funds. Gazdar’s judicial custody is till Monday, when he will be brought before a special court and is likely to be served a copy of the chargesheet filed by the ED.

