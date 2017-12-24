ED files chargesheet against Misa Bharti

Misa Bharti (Express) Misa Bharti (Express)

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint — equivalent to a chargesheet — against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money-laundering case. ED counsel Nitesh Rana filed the complaint before the court of Special Judge N K Malhotra.

The ED had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money-laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar. The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area, was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

It belongs to Bharti and Kumar and is “held in the name of Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited”, according to the ED. The case relates to arrest of brothers Surendra Kumar Jain, Virendra Jain and a mediator Rajesh Kumar Agrawal in alleged money laundering after which ED had filed prosecution complaints against them.

The Jains allegedly laundered the unaccounted money through the process of “placement of cash, layering of transactions” and integration of laundering money into the banking channel “camouflaged as legitimate share premium transactions”.

