ED files charge sheet against Al Badr Mujahideen operatives in Kashmir

The ED today filed a charge sheet against two suspected operatives of militant outfit Al Badr Mujahideen in connection with its money laundering probe against them. The central probe agency said it filed the charge sheet, called prosecution complaint in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) parlance, against Khurshid Ahmad Bhat and Inayatullah Shah before a special court here.

The case dates back to 2009 when Kashmir police arrested the duo and seized Rs 50,000, a Chinese grenade and some incriminating documents “related to militancy”.

The agency registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the police FIR. The ED said police recovered and seized a document on the letter head of ‘Al Badr Mujahideen J&K’ and a map on the information of Shah.

“The letter of the militant outfit group ‘Al Badr Mujahideen J&K’, recovered and seized by the police, contained the message that Rs 50,000 is being sent through Khurshid bhai who is our confident member and one grenade with khaka (map) is being sent through Inayat bhai. Both are the trusted members and will disclose information orally,” the ED said.

During the probe, the accused tried to mislead and show the seized amount as sale of fruits to hide the nature of their illegal transactions in proceeds of crime, it said. “The investigation has established that the seized amount of Rs 50,000 was proceeds of crime, derived and obtained, directly or indirectly, by Bhat and Shah as a result of criminal activity,” the agency said in a statement.

