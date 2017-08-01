ED denying basic living condition to Shabir Shah: wife

The ED is interrogating Shah in a case registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2005, in which one Aslam Wani was arrested and Rs 62.96 lakh seized from him. The ED is interrogating Shah in a case registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2005, in which one Aslam Wani was arrested and Rs 62.96 lakh seized from him.

DAYS AFTER 62-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah was arrested from the Valley by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his wife Dr Bilquis Shah has alleged that her husband is being denied “basic living conditions”, and claimed it was “gross human rights violation”. She said she also fears her husband will contract dengue due to lack of facilities at the Delhi Police lock-up where he is lodged.

A senior ED officer refuted the allegations. “He is being provided the best of facilities in the police lock-up,” the officer said. Currently in ED custody, Shah undergoes interrogation all day at the agency’s headquarters, and is later sent to the lock-up at Kamla Market Police Station. The ED is interrogating Shah in a case registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2005, in which one Aslam Wani was arrested and Rs 62.96 lakh seized from him. Wani had allegedly told the Special Cell that he was working as a courier for Shah.

Bilquis claimed that when she met Shah at the ED office recently, “there were red rashes on his hands, which my husband said was due to mosquito bites. He sleeps on the floor; there is no bedding provided. There is not even a fan…this is gross human rights violation. What if he contracts dengue?”

Showing a few prescriptions for drugs apparently prescribed to Shah, Biqluis said that he suffers from hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia (abnormal amount of lipids in blood). “Doctors have said that he needs food every 2-3 hours but the last time I met him, he had had only a cup of tea and was hungry for over five hours.” She added, “I think he is being treated as if he is guilty.”

