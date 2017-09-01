ED conducts raids in NAFED cheating case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at three locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with a money laundering case in which a private firm allegedly cheated the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) of Rs 390 crore.

Hard disks, laptops, I-pads, cheque books and over 40 rubber stamps and property-related documents were seized in the raids. The searches were conducted on Wednesday at three premises of O P Agarwal and M K Agarwal and their firms Ms Earthtech Enterprises Limited and Ms M K International Limited.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case based on a CBI FIR.

Probe has revealed that O P Agarwal and M K Agarwal through their firms had an agreement with NAFED for import and export of agriculture and non-agriculture products. “O P Agarwal and his associates diverted the funds, due to NAFED (against the line of credit issued by the Union Bank of India and export proceeds), to the tune of Rs 390 crore through their companies namely Ms Roseberry Global FZE, Trance Asia, Money Time Investment among others of Dubai and thus made wrongful loss to NAFED and wrongful gain to them,” said an ED statement.

