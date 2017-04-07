ED conducts nation-wide searches

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided 18 premises of suspected corrupt officials across 10 states. “The searches were conducted on the basis of cases registered by us under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against such officers or on the basis of cases registered by other agencies such as CBI, State Vigilance Departments etc. Incriminating documents have been recovered which are being verified,” an ED official said.

In Uttar Pradesh, premises belonging to officials connected with the 1,400 crore Smarak and NRHM scams were searched.

An ED statement said that action has been taken against an IAS officer of West Bengal on the basis of a case registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In Delhi, searches were conducted in connection with cases against three retired officers of State Trading Corporation (STC).

