ED attaches Virbhadra Singh’s farmhouse in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Source: File photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (Source: File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a Delhi farmhouse owned by Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. It has alleged that the farmhouse was purchased with ill-gotten money routed through shell companies and the payment was made by a businessman who had won a hydro-electric contract from the Virbhadra-led government. The farmhouse is valued at Rs 27.29 crore, according to ED.

The development comes days after the CBI filed a chargesheet against Virbhadra for alleged corruption. This is the second attachment of Virbhadra’s properties by the ED in connection with its money-laundering case against him. The first attachment was that of a property worth around Rs 8 crore in 2016.

According to the ED, the farmhouse, located at Dera Mandi village in the national capital, is in the name of M/S Maple Destinations and Dreambuild Pvt Ltd, where his son Vikramaditya Singh and daughter Arpita Singh are shareholders and directors.

“The said farmhouse was purchased for an amount of Rs 1.2 crore as per registry value. The payment was made by two cheques of Rs 15 lakh each (Rs 30 lakh) and two cheques of Rs 45 lakh each (Rs 90 lakh). The investigation revealed that a sum of Rs 5.41 crore was paid in cash to purchase the said farmhouse,” an ED statement said.

According to the ED, probe revealed that the funds for the property were provided by Vakamulla Chandrashekar, promoter/director of Tarini Group of Companies. The group is engaged in hydro power projects and was awarded Saikothi plant in Chamba by the state government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now