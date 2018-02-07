ED attaches Rs 7 crore assets of gangster

The ED has seized movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 7 crore allegedly amassed by gangster Akhilesh Singh. Akhilesh and his wife Garima were arrested following an encounter in Gurgaon on October 11. The assets of Akhilesh which were attached include a flat in Dehradun worth Rs 1 crore, a flat in Greater Noida worth Rs 2.25 crore, around 10 plots in Jabalpur worth Rs 1.85 crore, and another house in Gurgaon worth Rs 2 crore.

