ED attaches Karti Chidambaram’s assets worth Rs 1.16 crore in Aircel-Maxis case

ED in its investigation also discovered that the amount for FIPB approval was incorrectly projected to conceal the facts. ED found that the company promoted by Karti Chidambaram and the nephew of Chidambaram allegedly received two lakh dollars from Maxis Group in the guise of ‘software consultancy’. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) ED in its investigation also discovered that the amount for FIPB approval was incorrectly projected to conceal the facts. ED found that the company promoted by Karti Chidambaram and the nephew of Chidambaram allegedly received two lakh dollars from Maxis Group in the guise of ‘software consultancy’. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets and fixed deposits (FDs) amounting to Rs 1.16 crore allegedly in the name of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel Maxis case.

The agency declared that it has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching assets “of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately”.

The central probe agency added that another Rs 26 lakh fixed deposits in the name of a firm Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) has also been attached under provisions of the anti-money laundering law.This firm is allegedly linked to Karti Chidambaram. ED informed that the firm was “controlled” by Karti through another person. The ED also alleged that Karti had “disposed” off a property in Gurgaon, had closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment” under the PMLA. The agency is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in the case.

The ED maintains that the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal (FIPB) approval given in Aircel Maxis case was given by the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram beyond his mandate.

The agency, in its investigation, also claims to have discovered that the amount for FIPB approval was incorrectly projected to conceal the facts. It said that it has found that the company promoted by Karti Chidambaram and a nephew of Chidambaram allegedly received two lakh dollars from Maxis Group in the guise of ‘software consultancy’.

Union Finance Minister and senior congress leader P Chidambaram had earlier said that the authorities including the CBI should question him, as it was he who had approved the minutes of the FIPB, and not “harass” his son, Karti.

The ED had issued summons to Karti in July in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal. Karti has accused the CBI of hatching a conspiracy against him citing frustration arising out of their inability to prove anything against the father and the son in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and ENS)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App