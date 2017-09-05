ED attaches Delhi farmhouse allegedly owned by Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti

The agency had seized the farmhouse linked to Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh earlier in July under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Picture for Representation) The agency had seized the farmhouse linked to Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh earlier in July under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Picture for Representation)

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached a farmhouse in Delhi, which the agency said, is owned by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband, in connection with a money laundering probe. The farmhouse located in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area has been attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI has reported.

“It was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09,” PTI has quoted the ED as alleging.

Earlier in July, the central probing agency had carried out raids at three farmhouses located in Delhi allegedly owned by Misa, her husband Shailesh Kumar and the Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited which was linked to the two. The raids had been carried out in Delhi’s Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farm areas.

ED’s raids were carried out against Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, brothers, and those who were allegedly involved in laundering money via shell companies. The agency arrested the two under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe agency had found that Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited was one of the companies that had dealings with the Jain brothers. It was alleged that Misa and her husband were directors in the company.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App