ED attaches assets of over Rs. one crore of Surat-based businessman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 1,02,16,000 of Gujarat-based financier Kishore Bhajiawala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier on January 20, Bhajiawala was arrested by the ED in connection with the same case. 41-year-old Bhajiawala, a resident of Udhnagam in Surat, was being investigated by the ED for money-laundering. The ED’s investigation was based on an FIR received from the Gandhinagar CBI.

Bhajiyawala and two of his sons are already facing an inquiry from the CBI in connection with the recovery of Rs 1.05 crore in new currency.

In the wake of demonetisation, the Income Tax department has been tracking down several alleged black money hoarders and unaccounted money collectors.