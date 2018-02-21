ED attaches assets of IAS officer in National Rural Health Mission scam

Pradeep Kumar is presently the Divisional Commissioner of Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana and has previously held several important posts in Jharkhand and Bihar. (Photo for representation) Pradeep Kumar is presently the Divisional Commissioner of Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana and has previously held several important posts in Jharkhand and Bihar. (Photo for representation)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 1.80 crore of senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar, an accused in the multi-crore National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam. Kumar is presently the Divisional Commissioner of Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana and has previously held several important posts in Jharkhand and Bihar.

ED sources said the current value of the attached assets would be about Rs 15 crore but it was calculated on the basis of the value on time of investment. The attached properties included a flat and house in Ranchi and Udaipur, a plot and a house in name his brother’s name in Bangalore and Udaipur and a flat in name of Nandlal HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) and Shyamlal Chakravarty.

ED said the officer, with others, had been engaged in making “wrongful pecuniary gains and investment of the same in moveable and immoveable assets. CBI had charged him with making monetary gains by ordering procurement of mobile clinic under NRHM scam during his Jharkhand postings. ED had registered suo motu cases against him and four others in 2012 and 2013 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

As per CBI chargesheet in the NRHM scam, Pradeep Kumar had been assisted in money laundering by his brother Rajendra Kumar, two Jharkhand businessmen – Shyamlal Chakravarty and Dharmendra Kumar Dhiraj and a chartered accountant, Naresh Kejriwal. CBI has booked the IAS officer for forgery and criminal conspiracy and also under Prevention of Corruption Act. ED further said Pradeep Kumar formed Nandlal HUF “with sole intention of money laundering” whereas his brother worked as its dummy functionary. The two invested huge cash in Indira Vikas Patra and Kisan Vikas Patra.”

Pradeep Kumar told The Indian Express said: “I have also come to know about the development through news. I don’t have any details. I can’t say anything at this stage. Let me get the details first. Only then, I would be in a position to say something.”

