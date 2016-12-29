Rohit Tandon arrested in money laundering case, to be produced before court

Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night in connection with the ongoing money laundering case against him. He was held under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced in a court for further custody. The agency suspects Tandon was allegedly instrumental in the illegal conversion of demonetised currency worth about Rs 60 crore in purported connivance with Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha and arrested Kotak Bank manager in Delhi Ashish Kumar. While Reddy has been arrested by the CBI from Chennai, Lodha and Kumar have already been arrested by the ED apart from two others in Chennai.

WATCH | Delhi Layer Rohit Tandon Held In Money Laundering Case

Income-Tax officials had earlier in December conducted raids on a law firm owned by Tandon in Greater Kailash-1, and seized nearly Rs 14 crore, of which Rs 2.5 crore was in new currency notes. The ED last week recorded Tandon’s statement in its money laundering probe. He was also confronted with documents recovered during the raids. The lawyer was earlier separately searched by the tax department where it was said that he declared undisclosed income worth over Rs 125 crore to the taxman. The two cases involving Tandon and Reddy are being probed by at least four lead agencies of the country including the ED, I-T department, CBI and Delhi Police. The Reddy case pertains to Chennai where the Income Tax department has made the biggest detection of unaccounted income of over Rs 142 crore.

