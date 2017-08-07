ED arrests ‘hawala dealer’ in case linked to Shabir Shah

During questioning, Wani is learnt to have told police that of the Rs 63 lakh, Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah, Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e-Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, and the rest was his commission. During questioning, Wani is learnt to have told police that of the Rs 63 lakh, Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah, Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e-Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, and the rest was his commission.

THE Enforcement Directorate on Sunday arrested Kashmir resident Mohammed Aslam Wani, an alleged hawala dealer, in a case of terror funding it is probing against separatist leader Shabir Shah. Wani was arrested in Srinagar and produced in a Delhi court, which remanded him in ED custody for 14 days.

Wani was first arrested in 2005 by Delhi Police Special Cell and it was based on his statement that the case of terror funding against Shah was built by the ED. Sources in ED said they had summoned Wani to join the probe against Shah but he failed to turn up. Last week, the agency moved court and got a non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The sources said Wani was arrested as his name had cropped up during Shah’s interrogation and the ED needed to confront the two to verify certain information. Shah was arrested by the ED on July 26 in connection with an August 2005 case in which the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Wani, who had claimed that he passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. Wani was arrested allegedly with Rs 63 lakh, received through hawala channels from the Middle East, and a large cache of ammunition on August 26, 2005.

During questioning, Wani is learnt to have told police that of the Rs 63 lakh, Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah, Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e-Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, and the rest was his commission. Interestingly, Wani was acquitted of terror funding charges in this case and convicted of only possession of ammunition under The Arms Act.

Based on the Delhi Police case, however, the ED had registered a criminal case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Shah and Wani then. It has now begun to identify properties belonging to the accused to ascertain if they were bought with proceeds of crime.

