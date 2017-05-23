ED arrests chartered accountant linked to money laundering racket

The accountant was also allegedly routing funds for Virendra and Surendra Jain, arrested in the Rs 8000 crore money laundering racket The accountant was also allegedly routing funds for Virendra and Surendra Jain, arrested in the Rs 8000 crore money laundering racket

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a chartered accountant in connection with a money laundering racket that amounted to Rs 8000 crore. Officials told PTI the chartered accountant, Rajesh Agarwal, was arrested under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was allegedly involved in helping several high-profile people launder their funds by giving them accommodation entries. They say it has connection to the probe by the Income Tax department into the Rs 1000 crore dubious land deals linked to the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Agarwal would be questioned regarding these matters once the ED gets his custody.

The accountant was also allegedly routing funds for Virendra and Surendra Jain, arrested in the Rs 8000 crore money laundering racket. A chargesheet was filed against the Jain brothers by the ED last week. There are reports that Agarwal was the chartered accountant of Misa Bharti, Lalu’s daughter.

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on May 13 alleged that Bharti laundered money using shell companies to buy a farmhouse at Delhi’s Bijwasan area at a cheaper price. Modi also claimed that the Rajya Sabha member had her black money converted into white through dubious transaction of sale and purchase of shares of her company. Modi accused Lalu’s two sons Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav of making corrupt land deals.

Three days after the allegations, Income-Tax Department conducted raids at 22 locations in and around Delhi-NCR region to look into benami land deals worth Rs 1000 crore allegedly involving Lalu. “People and businessmen connected to the land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family are being searched. There are allegations of benami deals worth about Rs 1,000 crore and subsequent tax evasion,” a senior official had said.

