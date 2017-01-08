EC’s special squad recovers over Rs 1 lakh from Chandigarh man

Election Commission. (File Photo) Election Commission. (File Photo)

A special flying squad of the Election Commission recovered Rs 1.68 lakh from a Chandigarh resident who was accepting the money to give to some shopkeepers in the city. This is the first recovery by the flying squad. According to Phase 1 Station House Officer (SHO) Harman Cheema, his team along with the Election Commission team set up a naka near Dholewal Chowk in Phase 1 and stopped the accused Krishan Lal, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh. Cheema added that after conducting checks, they recovered unaccounted sum of Rs 1.68 lakh from Lal.

“The legal process is going on. All the notes are in Rs 20 and Rs 10 currency denomination. He was providing these small denomination notes to the shopkeepers ,” added Cheema. Total 12 nakas have been set up on the borders of the city where CRPF and civilian officers are keeping a tab on the people so that they could not bring money illegally in poll-bound Punjab.