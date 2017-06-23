Economist magazine: PM Narendra Modi not as much of a reformer as he seems

In scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, international business magazine Economist claimed the NDA government under Modi’s leadership failed to usher in significant economic reform over the last three years that he has been in power.
In a piece titled “India’s prime minister is not as much of a reformer as he seems”, Economist termed the yet to be launched GST ‘unnecessarily complicated and bureaucratic’ and claimed that the demonetisation move by the government was ‘counterproductive, hamstringing legitimate businesses without doing much harm to illicit ones.’
The article states that despite having a majority that the country has not seen in decades and an Opposition that is ‘hopeless’, Modi has failed to introduce reforms on a large scale — attributing it to his lack of reform skills – squandering a golden opportunity that the current global economy as well the country’s political situation provide.
“His reputation as a friend to business rests on his vigorous efforts to help firms out of fixes — finding land for a particular factory, say, or expediting the construction of a power station. But he is not so good at working systematically to sort out the underlying problems holding the economy back…. India does not just need power stations and parcels of land for development. It needs functioning markets for electricity and land—and capital and labour, for that matter.”
The article also questioned the shrinking space for public debate under the Modi administration, stating that ‘Hindu nationalist thugs’ intimidate anyone who chides the government for arguably straying from India’s secular tradition. It goes on to state the CBI raids at the office and residence of NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy as an instance of ‘heavy-handedness’ by the government.
Terming him more a chauvinist than an economist, the article states that Modi has, himself, become the object of a ‘sycophantic personality cult’ – and it could well be a ploy to win consequent elections, adding that “it is not hard to imagine it going disastrously wrong”.
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:21 pmYes, I agree. I also wish to say that this "Economist" is not as much as an Economist as he seems...Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:21 pmBang on !!!! Except for Bhakts, the W H O L E World has seen through Modi's nonsense and hype !!!Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:19 pmThis colonial outlook of telling a leader what to do, and expect that he has the total control over his party setup is to simply put ridiculous. How much control even strongest British PM had on his own party? BJP is a genuine democratic party with its bottom-up political ethos, hence was able to throw up a leader like Shri Modi from grassroots. The systemic change process can not be individualized in Modi persona, and there is no use prescribing, when analysis is required. Think Modi administration has managed the governance cleanup first, and this is the right priority. Thatcherism is not what you expect in India, the external security environment is such that only option is consensus drive political change, as did PVN, and MMS. Indian Tusker can not skimp like a deer.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:19 pmThis only exposes the stupidity of International Business Magazine "Economist" and what about US President Trump who behaves like a joker/clown and takes unilateral decision on his own forgetting the commitment the USA Govt. had given earlier. We had seen the so called "Economist" PM and the so called "Intellectual"Finance Minister and what they did under the corrupt UPA rule was to allow and indulge in scams and loots that still haunts India and its people. Under them Manufacturing sectors was in doldrums which continues as of now and it is PM MODI who had pushed "Make in India" program to bring back the Manufacturing industry to India !!! What the so called Congress party which ruled most of the years had not done, it is BJP under Vajpayee and now with PM Modi had done and excelled and for the deaf and dumb and its likes they will unable to understand the progress India is making as of now !!!Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:17 pmYaw...ooooonnnnn... The Economist, did you say ? We should not care because they merely summarise what Indian Express has been writing since June 2014 ... In April-May 2014, The Economist, advised INDIA not to vote for Modi. Of course, they had made up their minds that the Dynasty Rule is better for everyone, other than Indians, so that India would remain a pathetic and confused country. The Economist is pro-Islam, and has already converted parts of Britain into Sthan, Londonisthan, Bradfordsthan, and so on. More Radical Muslims in Britain than in India, for a start. Incompetent and ignorant are The Economist's sources in India. I cancelled my subscription years ago, years before the name Narendra Modi was ever heard by anyone in India, other than in Gujaraths BJP office. The Economist is undermining the entire Western Civilisation,,,, I am serious.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:16 pmVERY WELL SAID EXPLAINED. I TOTALLY AGGREE WITH THE AUTHORReply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:16 pmPseudo fake liberals and their agents are rattled because their corrupt, sleazy, immoral and anti national mouthpieces and Looteyans Ultra bent lackeys are for the first time is under stringent scrutiny and are feeling uncomfortable and has untimely unleashed their attack dogs The Economist to spew venom and raw vitriol. Modi does not require approvals from Economist to pursue his well formulated Economic Reform Policies. Despite Economist's ignorance and lies, both GST and DEMONETISATION will prove to be a successful REFORM POLICIES. Pseudo liberals in collaboration with their lap dogs on cue have started to drum up Fake news and Alternative Facts to take away the gloss of the upcoming MEGA Meet between Modi and Trump, a G DESIGN and Importance of Quantum Significance of the 21st Century. The meet will be highly successful and of consequence. Shame Economist failed to notice the fading importance of U.K. in the so called special relationshipReply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 4:15 pmIt is expected that every magazine worth its salt will have it's perspective. IT can be in favour or against the Govt of the day any where. For every article critical of Modi we can find equal numbers praising him. The readers have to use their own intelligence to make own views.Reply
