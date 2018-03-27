Economic development cannot be understood just through models: Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Pratap Bhanu Mehta (File Photo) Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Pratap Bhanu Mehta (File Photo)

The Centre for Economic Studies & Planning (CESP) at JNU Monday informally organised the Krishna Bharadwaj Memorial Lecture, which saw Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Pratap Bhanu Mehta as the chief guest. The programme had run into controversy after CESP faculty members said they were not consulted by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences before replacing Mehta with a speaker of his choice.

Speaking on the topic ‘Politics in Dark Times’ outside the B R Ambedkar Library, Mehta said, “Something is happening in our society which is not captured by the conventional political and economic narratives. I know dark times have to historically be made contingent, different people experience it differently, different sections of society experience it differently. They have to be specialised.”

He said that in the current times many people were seeing “prospects of material well being”, whereas “many others were being deprived”. This “unevenness and complexity” he said, characterised India. “Economic development cannot be understood just through models that get prices right or concentrate on exchange. It has to take into account a range of structural social conditions,” said Mehta.

Talking about Krishna Bharadwaj, he said, “The way she thought about agency and freedom was ahead of her time.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App