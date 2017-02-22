Economic blockade a painful experience: Manipur Governor

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Wednesday appealed to all stakeholders to withdraw the ongoing over three-month long economic blockade at the earliest as it is causing hardship to the common people. “The blockade is causing tremendous hardship to the people of the state irrespective of ethnicity,” she told PTI in Imphal.

Everyone should come together to find a solution to the situation faced by the people of the landlocked state, Heptulla said. “The prevailing situation is a painful experience,” she said adding those involved in the blockade should not let the people suffer.

She said, “Prices of essential commodities including petroleum products have skyrocketed and young students who use transport vehicles to reach educational establishments have been affected to a huge extent.” It is hard to see the students not being able to attend schools, the governor added.