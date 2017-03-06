EC wants law change to disqualify candidates with water, power dues

(File Photo) (File Photo)

The Election Commission has written to the Law Ministry seeking an amendment to the Representation of the People Act to disqualify candidates who fail to clear their water and power dues from contesting Lok Sabha and state polls.

The EC has made it mandatory for all candidates to give an undertaking that they have no public dues against their name along with a ‘No Demand Certificate’ from agencies providing the services. This was introduced before the ongoing Assembly polls.

Sources said the proposal regarding disqualification was sent to the Law Ministry last year.