AIADMK symbol verdict: Why it is a victory for EPS, not OPS, and turbulence ahead for Sasikala

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (L), O Panneerselvam (C) and Sasikala Natarajan. (File photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (L), O Panneerselvam (C) and Sasikala Natarajan. (File photo)

Ending months of speculation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy (EPS) on Thursday confirmed that the Election Commission had awarded the AIADMK rettai ellai (two leaves) symbol to the unified faction of the party led by him and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

The EC had frozen the two leaves symbol in March, three months after AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa’s death, when both the EPS-OPS and Sasikala-Dinakaran factions of the party laid claim to it before the RK Nagar bypolls. Then, the EC had cited unusual reasons such as “shortage of time” for scrutiny of their claims and the “compelling circumstances”.

The verdict is a setback to VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran, and will make deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his close aides insecure.

Why the Election Commission’s verdict is a victory for EPS?

After AIADMK faced a split and OPS emerged with his Dharma Yudham against party chief V K Sasikala, retrieving the party symbol was one of the key reasons that forced the ruling faction led by CM EPS to ditch V K Sasikala and merge with the rebel OPS a few months ago. Other reasons for the merger were threats of corruption charges, income tax raids and the stability of the state government.

The EPS faction getting the party symbol means he gets more legitimacy to claim the authority of AIADMK, which was founded by superstar M G Ramachandran (MGR). EPS, after the EC decision, can now claim: ‘We are the true AIADMK’. The announcement will also establish a formal power centre within the party and will give a sense of direction the party workers, who were clueless about a leader after Jayalalithaa’s death. Also Read | Election Commission has allotted two leaves to EPS-OPS group, says CM Palaniswamy

The EPS camp is expected to get more support inside the party now. Short of half a dozen MLAs to retain the majority in the government, the party symbol might attract more MLAs from the Sasikala camp to EPS camp. However, the success of the CM would depend on the leadership and the charisma of his ministers.

Why the EC verdict leaves OPS in despair?

Two days ago, OPS’s close aide and Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan said all was not well within the merged AIADMK faction. On the day the merger completed three months, Maitreyan asked whether the “hearts (of leaders and cadres) too merged?”. The next day, he reiterated his despair by saying the merger was not a mere personal opinion but that of the cadres.

The merger was definitely not a happy deal for OPS faction – except the Deputy CM post that Paneerselvam received. The second cabinet post given to his faction was also of an insignificant portfolio for his close aide Mafoi Pandiarajan. Moreover, the steering committee formed to control the party after the merger is largely non-functional and the leaders in OPS camp have complained that they got nothing – neither posts nor significant powers in the party machinery.

“CM EPS achieved both: he secured the party symbol and more safety for the government. What about OPS, who was a three-time CM and is sidelined as a deputy CM now? What about the many senior leaders with him? When will they stop sidelining us?” asked an AIADMK leader in the OPS camp.

Why turbulent times are ahead for Sasikala faction?

While CM EPS lacks the charisma of a mass leader and OPS has turned out to be a failed star despite his revolt, what favoured Sasikala was the leadership qualities of her nephew Dinakaran — a seemingly intelligent and smart politician who would leave press conference venues only after mediapersons have shot their last question.

Even after facing multiple corruption charges and a jail term in Tihar for bribery linked to the party symbol before EC and I-T raids, what helped Dinakaran take on the Central government was the presence of 20 MLAs in his camp, a number good enough to derail the government.

However, the EC verdict increases chances of more MPs and MLAs joining the ruling faction now. “Essentially, all MLAs wants to be in power for the next three and a half years. This is a setback for us because the party symbol has an emotional connect too. But we will overcome it,” said a senior Dinakaran camp leader. “Dinakaran camp MLAs are disqualified and the case is pending before the court. If they are disqualified permanently, OPS and his MLAs will also be disqualified as they are also facing similar charges. We hope all MLAs will stand by us,” the leader added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd