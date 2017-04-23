EC issues letter of intent to purchase over 16 lakh VVPAT machines in 2 years

EC and BEL will take approximately 2 and a half years to produce over 16 lakh VVPATs, says EC EC and BEL will take approximately 2 and a half years to produce over 16 lakh VVPATs, says EC

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a letter of intent to purchase over 16 lakh paper trail machines for EVMs in the next two years to be used in all polling stations in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel has already been informed on this matter.

A letter of intent in this regard has been issued to ECIL and BEL –both PSUs on Friday, following the Union Cabinet’s clearance of proposal to buy 16,15000 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units which will cost around Rs 3,173.47 crore. By September 2018, the commission will buy 8,07,500 paper trail units each from the two manufacturers.

The Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi today said, “This will enhance transparency and uphold the voters’ right to know which party he or she has voted, thereby increasing voters’ confidence in the free and fair electoral process.”

According to EC, Both the PSUs will manufacture the machines on the basis of the design approved by the commission on recommendation of the Technical Experts Committee on EVMs constituted by it.

“The Commission shall closely monitor the production of VVPATs for timely delivery well before General Elections 2019,” it said.

Recently, all the major political parties apart from BJP in a petition asked the EC to revert to paper ballot system for greater transparency. EC and BEL will take approximately two-and-a-half years to produce over 16 lakh VVPATs, said EC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 4:15 pm