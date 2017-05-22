EC to house panel: State funding won’t help, need radical changes to monitor poll expenditure

Both the EC and the Law Ministry have been asked to furnish their written replies at the next meeting. Both the EC and the Law Ministry have been asked to furnish their written replies at the next meeting.

AMID THE demands for state funding of elections, the Election Commission (EC) has categorically told a parliamentary panel that it is “not in favour” of the move. It has, instead, called for “radical changes” in the “provisions regarding receipt of funds” and expenditure by political parties to ensure “complete transparency”.

“The Election Commission is not in favour of state funding as it will not be able to prohibit or check candidates’ expenditure or expenditure of others over and above that which is provided by the state. The Election Commission’s view is that for addressing the real issues, there have to be radical changes in the provisions regarding receipt of funds by political parties and the manner in which such funds are spent by them so as to provide complete transparency in the matter,” the EC said in a four-page submission before the parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice headed by Anand Sharma on Friday.

Appearing before the parliamentary panel which is examining a gamut of issues related to electoral reforms, the EC said that the exemption to political parties from reporting details of donations received through electoral bonds is a “retrograde step”.

The EC also took note of the modification of the definition of “foreign source” under the Finance Act 2016, which, it said, would allow foreign companies to fund political parties through Indian companies, provided they follow the rules and regulations prescribed under FEMA 1999.

The parliamentary panel also sought the Law Ministry’s views on the issue of election funding. “We have asked them to tell us what they are doing on the issue. Why can’t there be state funding? We have sought their views. They will be replying in writing to the panel,” said a source in the panel.

Both the EC and the Law Ministry have been asked to furnish their written replies at the next meeting.

In the past too, Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi has made it clear that unless other radical reforms are brought in, state funding of elections could become “one more additional tool, one more additional source of funds, without reduction in the use of illegal money”.

In his Budget reply in Parliament in February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also said that while he was “open to the idea” of state funding, the belief and optimism that only state-provided funds would be used in elections and nobody would use private funds was “not consistent with Indian reality”.

The issue of election funding was also discussed at an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the same period.

Meanwhile, members of the parliamentary panel also asked the EC why it could not regulate “disproportionate time allocation” to political parties on private news channels during elections.

“While state broadcasters give time to all the parties, the same is not happening with private broadcasters. Why does the EC not bring private commercial media under its ambit? After all, they are being given licence for uplinking, downlinking by the government. How will a level field be ensured if they are allowed to play havoc with the system this way? When public broadcasters are supposed to be unbiased and neutral during elections, how can you allow this? Why does the EC, which is a constitutional body, have no check on these channels during elections,” asked an Opposition member.

Some members also expressed their concern over paid news.

