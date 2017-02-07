EC should not accept Sasikala as AIADMK interim General Secy: Sasikala Pushpa

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo) Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo)

Joining the voices against the elevation of Sasikala Natarajan as AIADMK legislative party head and Tamil Nadu chief minister, expelled party MP Sasikala Pushpa on Tuesday said that Election Commission should not accept her as interim General Secretary. Earlier in the day, AIADMK leader H. Pandiyan questioned the manner in which the Sasikala has been elevated and added that she does not have the quality to become the leader of the party or chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

“Sasikala Natarajan doesn’t have the quality to be the AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. I haven’t come out of sadness after Jayalalithaa’s demise,” he said.

Strongly opposing the elevation of Natarajan, Pandiyan said, “The way she was elected as the general secretary in a hotchpotch manner, however, by the blessings Jayalaithaa and M.G. Ramachandran, the swearing in ceremony of Sasikala did not take place.”

