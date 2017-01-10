EC sends notice to Sakshi Maharaj

MP Sakshi Maharaj (File/Express) MP Sakshi Maharaj (File/Express)

TAKING COGNISANCE of the Congress’s complaint, the Election Commission issued a showcasue notice to BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday for allegedly making communal remarks. He has been asked to submit his explanation by January 11.

Speaking at a religious event in Meerut last week, the BJP MP had said, “Desh mein samasyaein khadi ho rahi hain jansankhya ke karan. Uske liye Hindu zimmedar nahin hain. Zimmedar toh wo hain jo chaar biwion aur chalees bachchon ki baatein karte hain. (There are problems in the country because of population growth. Hindus are not responsible for that. Those responsible are the ones who talk of four wives and 40 children.)”

He also alleged that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism.

The remarks were made less than a week after the Supreme Court ruled that political parties and candidates can’t seek votes in the name of religion or caste, and with just over a month left for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on February 11. While the BJP distanced itself from his remarks, the BJP MP later claimed he was misquoted.

Stating that Sakshi Maharaj had violated the code of conduct, the EC, in its notice, said he had also violated the Supreme Court’s ruling and his remarks, read in entirety, “have the effect of promoting enmity between classes of society.”

