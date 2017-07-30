EC seeks govt view on allowing PIOs to campaign in elections

The EC has sought a clarification whether “there are any restrictions against PIOs in involving themselves in electioneering in India”. The EC has sought a clarification whether “there are any restrictions against PIOs in involving themselves in electioneering in India”.

The Election Commission (EC) has sought the government’s opinion on whether Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) can campaign in Indian elections as was seen during the Punjab Assembly polls. The Commission, in its letter to the Law Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs on May 23, has pointed out that PIOs have certain privileges in matters of acquiring property and free entry visa, among other things, but neither have the right to vote nor hold any public office in India.

The EC has sought a clarification whether “there are any restrictions against PIOs in involving themselves in electioneering in India”. The Law Ministry replied on June 15 asking the Commission if there are any “compelling reasons” for restricting PIOs. The EC is yet to respond to the government on this.

