EC rejects claims of Sharad Yadav faction for JD(U) symbol for lack of evidence

The Election Commission has rejected the claims of the Sharad Yadav faction over Janata Dal United’s poll symbol for lack of evidence, The Indian Express has learnt. The Commission, in a letter dispatched on Tuesday, said that the Sharad camp’s plea was not backed by any evidence or affidavits of support from party office bearers, MPs and MLAs. Further, the application filed by Javed Raza, on behalf of the Sharad faction, was not signed by Raza. “Therefore the Commission has not taken any cognisance of the said app;ication under Para15 of the Symbols Order,” the Commission’s order states.

EC’s order is a blow to the Sharad camp, which claims to be the “real JD(U)” and brands the party led by Nitish Kumar as “sarkari JD(U)”. The split in party surfaced after Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister with BJP’s support.

The Nitish-led JD(U) has repeatedly dismissed claims of a “split” in the party, with the Bihar CM daring Sharad to break the party if he has the numbers. Sharad, despite threats of action including termination of his Rajya Sabha membership, went ahead with his anti-BJP tirade and organised “Save Composite Culture” conferences, which were attended by 14 Opposition parties in Delhi on August 17 and Indore on August 30.

