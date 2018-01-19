EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs over ‘office of profit’ charge

Latest News
The Election Commission today recommended the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs of the Delhi Assembly finding them guilty of holding an 'office of profit'. The commission has written to President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Written by Ritika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2018 3:39 pm
The Election Commission has recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs finding them guilty of holding an ‘office of profit’. The EC has written to President Ram Nath Kovind Friday afternoon. The 20 AAP legislators were accused of being unconstitutionally appointed as parliamentary secretaries to assist various ministers of the Delhi government.

Initially, the case was against 21 MLAs but it now stands at 20 after Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh resigned to contest against Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab Assembly elections last year.

The EC’s opinion on this matter means that the AAP legislators are set to be disqualified, which could soon force a mini Assembly election in the national capital.

The term ‘Office of Profit’ has been defined in the Constitution, which prohibits Members of Parliament and MLAs from accepting government positions which carry some financial remuneration or any other benefit such as office space or even a car. Any violation of this provision attracts disqualification of the legislator. The aim of this provision is to preserve the independence of the legislature by keeping its members away from any temptations from the executive.

The Commission’s opinion has been communicated to the President just three days before Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti retires.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats, continues to enjoy a majority in the Delhi Assembly even after the disqualification of the 20 MLAs.

In the first reaction coming from the party, AAP spokesperson Nagendar Sharma tweeted:

These are the 20 AAP MLAs the Election Commission has found guilty of ‘office of profit’

1. Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli)
2. Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar)
3. Praveen Kumar (Jangpura)
4. Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar)
5. Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka)
6. Sanjeev Jha (Burari)
7. Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar)
8. Sukhvir Singh (Mundka)
9. Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar)
10. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar)
11. Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk)
12. Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri)
13. Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar)
14. Manoj Kumar (Kondli)
15. Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh)
16. Avtar Singh (Kalkaji)
17. Vijendar Garg Vijay (Rajinder Nagar)
18. Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur)
19. Sharad Kumar (Narela)
20. Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar)

  1. Egg Head
    Jan 19, 2018 at 3:37 pm
    CBI was called, 'CAGED PARROT' by none other than the Apex Court. Many others await that tag.
    1. G
      Guru
      Jan 19, 2018 at 3:33 pm
      I think there are MLAs and MPs who have committed far more heinous crimes. Just to disqualify them for earning few thousands of rupees as ry is too much. They should have been made to return the money they earned as ry and let off with a fine and a warning. By taking this step AAP will get to chance to show themselves as victims and they may win back most of the 20 seats they are now losing.
      1. Parapuram Joseph
        Jan 19, 2018 at 3:27 pm
        Election Commission headed by CEC Mr. Achal Kumar Joti (former Chief Secretary in the then narendra modi regime in Gujarat) recommends disqualification of 20 MLAs belonging to AAP! Jai Hind. "Very impartial recommendation, indeed". While on the subject, for publicity purpose, I invite readers to watch my video - Homage to Pandit Nehru by p g joseph - in . Thank you readers.
        1. Mahesh Joshi
          Jan 19, 2018 at 3:33 pm
          boss, so you are saying election commission is in his pocket.? well, then why did EC give a judgement in favour of ahmed patel during gujarat rajya sabha elections?
        2. Sushil Rajdev
          Jan 19, 2018 at 3:27 pm
          यह तो जिसकी लाठी उसी की भैंस वाली कहावत जैसी है
          1. Suhas Gha
            Jan 19, 2018 at 3:23 pm
            See to what extent modi bjp and rss can go. Remember, modi never forgets. His loss in delhi election, he has not fergotten till now. And he is taking revenge of same. Can u imagine what kind of person he is? Let him win next elections and every opponant opposing him and his stupid, unilatral policies will be behind bar. Be wise. Defeat him in next elections and dont co operate with him in any matter. He is a person who makes every move to trounce his opposition. The man of such mentality cant remain at top of affairs of the country.
            1. Mahesh Joshi
              Jan 19, 2018 at 3:34 pm
              boss, so you are saying election commission is in his pocket.? well, then why did EC give a judgement in favour of ahmed patel during gujarat rajya sabha elections? it was the same CEC then too.
