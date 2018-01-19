EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs over ‘office of profit’ charge

Election Commission of India has recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs finding them guilty in an office of profit case. Election Commission of India has recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs finding them guilty in an office of profit case.

The Election Commission has recommended the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs finding them guilty of holding an ‘office of profit’. The EC has written to President Ram Nath Kovind Friday afternoon. The 20 AAP legislators were accused of being unconstitutionally appointed as parliamentary secretaries to assist various ministers of the Delhi government.

Initially, the case was against 21 MLAs but it now stands at 20 after Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh resigned to contest against Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab Assembly elections last year.

The EC’s opinion on this matter means that the AAP legislators are set to be disqualified, which could soon force a mini Assembly election in the national capital.

Explained: Did AAP’s parliamentary secretaries enjoy office of profit?

The term ‘Office of Profit’ has been defined in the Constitution, which prohibits Members of Parliament and MLAs from accepting government positions which carry some financial remuneration or any other benefit such as office space or even a car. Any violation of this provision attracts disqualification of the legislator. The aim of this provision is to preserve the independence of the legislature by keeping its members away from any temptations from the executive.

The Commission’s opinion has been communicated to the President just three days before Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti retires.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats, continues to enjoy a majority in the Delhi Assembly even after the disqualification of the 20 MLAs.

In the first reaction coming from the party, AAP spokesperson Nagendar Sharma tweeted:

This must be the first ever recommendation in EC history where a recommendation has been sent without even hearing the main matter on merits. NO HEARING TOOK PLACE IN EC ON THE POINT OF OFFICE OF PROFIT — Nagendar Sharma (@sharmanagendar) January 19, 2018

These are the 20 AAP MLAs the Election Commission has found guilty of ‘office of profit’

1. Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli)

2. Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar)

3. Praveen Kumar (Jangpura)

4. Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar)

5. Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka)

6. Sanjeev Jha (Burari)

7. Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar)

8. Sukhvir Singh (Mundka)

9. Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar)

10. Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar)

11. Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk)

12. Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri)

13. Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar)

14. Manoj Kumar (Kondli)

15. Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh)

16. Avtar Singh (Kalkaji)

17. Vijendar Garg Vijay (Rajinder Nagar)

18. Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur)

19. Sharad Kumar (Narela)

20. Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd